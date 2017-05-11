Palestinians: 6 wounded at rally supporting hunger strikers

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — The Palestinian Health Ministry says six protesters were wounded by Israeli fire at a West Bank demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike.

It's the latest rally in support of hundreds of prisoners held by Israel who are on an open-ended strike, now in its 25th day.

The ministry says the protesters sustained light leg injuries from low calibre bullets at Thursday's rally, during which some Palestinians threw rocks at Israeli soldiers.

Palestinians say the strike seeks to improve their prison conditions.

Israel says strike leader Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a potential successor to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, is using it to raise his profile.