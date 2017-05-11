Pentagon intelligence chief warns of Afghan gains being lost
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon's intelligence chief says the work of U.S. and NATO forces to stabilize Afghanistan is at risk of being squandered.
Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart, the
Stewart says he visited Afghanistan six weeks ago to see the situation for himself.
His grim assessment comes as the Trump administration considers sending a few thousand more troops to Afghanistan, mainly to boost training and advising of Afghan forces.