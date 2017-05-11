Philippines sends troops, supplies to disputed island

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines says it has started transporting troops and supplies to a disputed island in the South China Sea in preparation for construction work that includes reinforcing and lengthening an airstrip and building a dock.

China has protested the visit last month by the Philippine defence and military chiefs to Pag-asa Island, home to Filipino soldiers and fishermen for decades, but which is also claimed by Beijing.

Lt. Gen. Raul del Rosario, head of the Philippine military's Western Command, says troops and initial supplies arrived on Pag-asa island last week.