Poster of pope and 'devilish' Trump kissing appears in Rome

ROME — A poster showing Pope Francis and a devilish, gun-toting Donald Trump kissing has appeared in Rome less than two weeks before their first meeting.

The caption "The Good forgives the Evil" is written in English and Italian in tiny letters along Francis' belt. It was signed by "TV Boy Official."

In the life-sized image, the white-robed, halo-clad Francis embraces Trump, who has red horns, a red cape and a gun in a holster.

Francis is due to meet with Trump on May 24 at the Vatican.