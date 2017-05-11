S. Korea's Moon to send delegation to China amid frayed ties
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's new president has told his Chinese counterpart that he plans to send a special delegation to Beijing for talks on North Korea and a contentious U.S. missile-
President Moon Jae-in's office says in a statement he made the remarks during a phone conversation Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The 40-minute talks were arranged as Xi called Moon to congratulate him on his election victory this week.
The statement says Xi relayed China's opposition to the missile-
It quotes Moon as saying he's aware of Chinese worries about the system and saying he hopes the two countries would have more understanding on each other's positions on the system.