S. Korea's Moon to send delegation to China amid frayed ties

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's new president has told his Chinese counterpart that he plans to send a special delegation to Beijing for talks on North Korea and a contentious U.S. missile- defence shield.

President Moon Jae-in's office says in a statement he made the remarks during a phone conversation Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The 40-minute talks were arranged as Xi called Moon to congratulate him on his election victory this week.

The statement says Xi relayed China's opposition to the missile- defence system being installed in South Korea that it says threatens its own security.