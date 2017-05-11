Sacramento couple elopes at Mount Everest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A traditional wedding just wasn't enough for one Sacramento couple.

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2pDu5Gu ) James Sissom and Ashley Schmieder married at 17,600 feet (5,364 metres ) on March 16 at the Mount Everest Base Camp.

Adventure photographer Charleton Churchill, who documented the union, says the couple is the first to be wed there in a gown and tuxedo.

Schmieder contacted Churchill last year on Instagram, seeking an adventurous wedding but without a location in mind.

Churchill says the couple was considering a tropical location, while he was eyeing Everest.

Churchill had attempted a wedding at Everest in 2015, but an earthquake of 7.8 magnitude hit Nepal, killing about 9,000 people the week before the scheduled journey.

___