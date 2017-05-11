Chunk of only meteorite to ever hit a person fetches big price at auction

A celebrity space rock fetched an astronomical price tag at auction this week.

A 10.3-gram slice of the infamous meteorite known as Sylacauga was sold by Christie’s for $7,500, which works out to roughly $728 per gram.

Sylacauga is the only meteorite known to have actually struck and injured a person on the ground when it crashed through the roof of Ann and Eugene Hodges' home in Sylacauga, Alabama in November 1954. The rock struck a napping Ann on the hip after bouncing off a radio.

“The fireball from which the meteorite originated was seen in broad daylight across three states and its descent was accompanied by sonic booms,” reads a post on the Christie’s website.

“Some eyewitnesses thought a plane had crashed, others felt this extraordinary event was the nefarious doings of the Soviets.”

An acrimonious custody dispute that pitted the Hodges against their landlord soon followed. The law sided with the landlord, but public opinion was firmly behind the couple and they acquired the meteorite after a year-long legal battle and a cash payment to the landlord.

However, their efforts did little to benefit the Hodges. The couple were unable to find a buyer for the rock and they eventually donated it to the Alabama Museum of Natural History. Rattled by the emotional stress of the ordeal, Ann Hodges eventually suffered a nervous breakdown and died at the age of 52.

The sliver sold by Christie’s is not from the Hodges' controversial rock, however. It came from a second meteorite from the same event that was found by a local farmer named Julius McKinney. That second sample was sold to the Smithsonian.