The Latest: All kids on crashed school avoid serious injury

ST. LOUIS — The Latest on the school bus accident near St. Louis (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The principal of a suburban St. Louis elementary school says there is "huge relief" that all 13 students who were on a school bus that crashed avoided serious injury.

The crash happened about 8 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 44 in St. Louis County after the bus swerved to avoid an accident, drove over a guardrail and down a steep embankment. The bus was taking the St. Louis students to the Hanna Woods Elementary School, their school in the suburb of Manchester.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Al Nothum says a car struck the median and spun toward the bus. It isn't clear if the vehicles collided, but the bus swerved and ended up about 15 feet (5 metres ) down a hill.

Authorities initially said there were 14 students on the bus, but later revised that to 13. They were treated for scrapes and bruises.

The bus driver is hospitalized with moderate injuries.

___

10 a.m.

Authorities say 14 children and a bus driver are injured after a school bus swerved to avoid an accident, drove over a guardrail and down a steep embankment near St. Louis.

The bus crash happened about 8 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 44 as it ferried students from St. Louis to a school in St. Louis County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Al Nothum says a car struck the median and spun toward the bus. It isn't clear if the vehicles collided, but the bus swerved and ended up about 15 feet (5 metres ) down a hill.