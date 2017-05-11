The Latest: Both drivers in fatal crash had invalid licenses

BRIGHTON, Mich. — The Latest on a two-vehicle crash that killed five people in Michigan (all times local):

1 p.m.

State officials say one of the drivers in a two-vehicle crash that killed five people in Michigan was behind the wheel on an expired license, meaning neither of the drivers involved had a valid license.

Michigan Secretary of State spokesman Fred Woodhams tells the Livingston Daily Press & Argus (http://bit.ly/2r6eEsq ) Thursday that 39-year-old Albert Boswell "wasn't able to drive legally."

The SUV driven by Boswell was struck Tuesday night at an intersection in Livingston County's Oceola Township by a car driven by 22-year-old Matthew Carrier. Woodhams says Carrier's license was suspended due to unpaid tickets and an "unsatisfactory" driving record.

Police say Carrier failed to stop at a stop sign.

Boswell, Carrier and a passenger in Carrier's car are in critical condition. Two other people in the car were killed. Three passengers in Boswell's vehicle were killed.

10:15 a.m.

Authorities say a man accused of ignoring a stop sign in a crash that killed five people in Michigan was driving despite a suspended license.

Fred Woodhams, spokesman for the secretary of state, tells The Detroit News (http://detne.ws/2q90AOz ) that Matthew Carrier's license was suspended because of unpaid tickets and the 22-year-old's "unsatisfactory" driving record.

Police say Carrier's car failed to stop at a sign in Livingston County on Tuesday night, striking another vehicle on Michigan Highway 59. Carrier and two others are in critical condition.

Stephanie Lee Allen says her son is a "good kid" who has made bad choices.

The five dead include Candice Dunn, who was returning home from a banquet. She had been honoured by the state Corrections Department as probation agent of the year.

