The Latest: Serbia moves migrants out of Belgrade

BRUSSELS — The Latest on migration issues in Europe (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Serbian authorities say they have moved to asylum centres most of the migrants who were staying in parks and abandoned warehouses in downtown Belgrade.

The government's refugee agency says several hundred migrants have been transported by buses to asylum centres outside the capital. Aid workers at the scene say a few hundred have fled to avoid leaving the city.

Small bulldozers could be seen Friday clearing up the now-empty warehouses by the Belgrade bus station that have become a symbol of the migrant plight.

Some 7,000 migrants remain stuck in Serbia as they seek ways to cross the heavily guarded borders of neighbouring EU countries Hungary or Croatia.

___

12:45 p.m.

Germany has launched a new website designed to help encourage migrants to return voluntarily to their home countries.

The website http://www.returningfromgermany.de is part of the two-pronged strategy to dealing with the influx of more than 1 million asylum-seekers in the last two years.

Germany is trying to speed up the asylum process for those likely to be allowed to stay like Syrians fleeing war, and quickly return home those with little hope of asylum.

With deportations expensive and complicated, Germany has been encouraging volunteer returns with financial and other incentives.

But the Funke media group reports in the first quarter only 8,468 people returned home voluntarily, versus 13,848 over the same period last year.

The website provides information on counselling centres , programs and other aid to refugees upon their return.

___

11:45 a.m.

The European Union's statistical agency says that more than 63,000 children travelling without adult company applied for asylum last year, more than half of them Afghan and Syrian nationals.

Eurostat said Thursday that 63,300 unaccompanied minors applied for international protection in the 28 EU nations plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

It said the number was a third down from last year but still five times higher than the annual average.