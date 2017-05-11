The Latest: Serbia moves migrants out of Belgrade
BRUSSELS — The Latest on migration issues in Europe (all times local):
1:20 p.m.
Serbian authorities say they have moved to asylum
The government's refugee agency says several hundred migrants have been transported by buses to asylum
Small bulldozers could be seen Friday clearing up the now-empty warehouses by the Belgrade bus station that have become a symbol of the migrant plight.
Some 7,000 migrants remain stuck in Serbia as they seek ways to cross the heavily guarded borders of
12:45 p.m.
Germany has launched a new
The
Germany is trying to speed up the asylum process for those likely to be allowed to stay like Syrians fleeing war, and quickly return home those with little hope of asylum.
With deportations expensive and complicated, Germany has been encouraging volunteer returns with financial and other incentives.
But the Funke media group reports in the first quarter only 8,468 people returned home voluntarily, versus 13,848 over the same period last year.
The
11:45 a.m.
The European Union's statistical agency says that more than 63,000 children
Eurostat said Thursday that 63,300 unaccompanied minors applied for international protection in the 28 EU nations plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.
It said the number was a third down from last year but still five times higher than the annual average.
More than two thirds of the minors were males and aged 16 to 17. Almost 6,300 were under 14. Almost 60