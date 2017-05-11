The Latest: Lawmaker says group doesn't want to deport kids

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Latest on an Republican Oklahoma House member suggesting the state could save money by having the citizenship status checked for non-English-speaking schoolchildren (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

A leader of a newly created Oklahoma House Republican caucus says the group does not want to deport non-English-speaking school children.

Republican state Rep. Chuck Strohm, of Jenks, said Thursday that the Republican Platform Caucus discussed the additional financial burden that students who require additional language instruction can create. But he says he doesn't recall the deportation of children being discussed.

Strohm says the group was caught by surprise after state Rep. Mike Ritze, a caucus member from Broken Arrow, told News9 Oklahoma that the state could save $60 million if it would identify what the caucus believes is 82,000 non-English speaking students "and then turn them over" to Immigration and Customs Enforcement to determine if they are citizens.

A 1982 U.S. Supreme Court decision holds states cannot deny students a free public education based on their immigration status.

___

2:10 p.m.

A new Republican caucus in the Oklahoma House is suggesting that more than 80,000 non-English speaking students in public schools be turned over to federal immigration officials.

Broken Arrow Republican Rep. Mike Ritze told News9 in an interview Wednesday that the newly created Republican Platform Caucus believes the state could save $60 million if it would identify what the caucus believes is 82,000 non-English speaking students "and then turn them over" to Immigration and Customs Enforcement to determine if they are citizens.

It's unclear from the segment if he was referring to turning over the students' names or the students themselves.

Ritze also questioned whether the state should have to educate children who aren't citizens.

A 1982 U.S. Supreme Court decision holds states cannot deny students a free public education based on their immigration status.

Ritze wasn't at the Capitol on Thursday and didn't reply to phone messages or emails.