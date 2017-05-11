The Latest: Man surrenders after holding off police 2 days

TRENTON, N.J. — The Latest on a standoff with a suspect New Jersey (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

A man has surrendered to police after holding them at bay for 35 hours in New Jersey's capital city.

Police say 35-year-old Tyleeb Reese left the Trenton home where he'd been barricaded around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police say Reese started shooting when the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Regional Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a warrant on Wednesday.

A bystander, 56-year-old Robert Powell Jr., was shot and killed outside the house.

Three Mercer County sheriff's officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at a hospital.

12:15 p.m.

Words are punctuating the second day of a police standoff in New Jersey's capital city.

Officers on a bullhorn on Thursday continue to plead with 35-year-old Tyleeb Reese to leave the Trenton home where he's been holed up. They're also offering medical help, suggesting Reese may be injured.

State Police Capt. Brian Polite says they're hoping for a peaceful resolution.

