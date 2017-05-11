The Latest: Moon tells Abe history can't hamper co-operation

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on South Korean President Moon Jae-in's first days in office (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

New South Korean President Moon Jae-in has told Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe that their countries must not let their difficult histories hamper co-operation in dealing with North Korea's nuclear program.

Moon's office said Thursday that the comment came in a phone call between the two leaders that also touched on a controversial 2015 agreement over compensating South Korean women forced into sexual slavery by Japan's military in World War II. It said Moon told Abe that it was emotionally difficult for South Koreans to accept the agreement.

It wasn't clear whether Moon used the conversation to call for a renegotiation of the deal. He had promised during his campaign to renegotiate it.