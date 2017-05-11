The Latest: Relatives: 4-year-old boy shot himself to death

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — The Latest on a 4-year-old boy who died after being shot in northwestern Indiana (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Relatives say a 4-year-old northwestern Indiana boy accidentally shot and killed himself after finding a gun in his home.

Grandmother LaToya Glover tells WLS-TV that Garrion Glover Jr. of East Chicago "got hold of a gun and he shot himself." She says everyone else in the house was asleep at the time of the shooting early Thursday.

Coroners say the boy was pronounced dead at a hospital about 3 a.m.

Cousin Kenny Trout tells WBBM that Garrion liked to play with toy guns and probably thought the weapon was a toy.

It wasn't immediately clear to whom the gun belongs. Police haven't released details.

LaToya Glover tells WBBM the boy's father died in a homicide at the same apartment complex two years ago where many residents own guns for protection.

___

8:05 a.m.

Authorities say a 4-year-old boy has died after being shot in northwestern Indiana.

The Lake County coroner's office says in a statement that Garrion Glover of East Chicago was pronounced dead around 3 a.m. Thursday at a hospital.

Details of the circumstances of the shooting haven't been released and the death is under investigation.