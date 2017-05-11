The Latest: Top US senators worried about South China Sea

HAGATNA, Guam — The Latest on military exercises in Guam (all times local):

5 a.m. Friday

The top Republican and Democrat on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee have written to President Donald Trump to express concern that the U.S. has not conducted freedom of navigation operations since October 2016.

The letter from Republican Sen. Bob Corker, Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin and five other senators supported a recent assessment by the commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific that China is militarizing the South China Sea and is continuing a "methodical strategy" to control it.

The letter, dated Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press, urged the administration to "routinely exercise" freedom of navigation and overflight. The senators described the South China Sea as critical to U.S. national security interests and to peace in the Asia-Pacific.

___

5:30 p.m. Thursday

Troops from the U.S., Japan and two European nations are gathering on remote U.S. islands in the Pacific for drills they say will show support for the free passage of vessels in international waters amid fears China could restrict movement in the South China Sea.

The drills around Guam and Tinian may also send a message to North Korea about the breadth of its allies and the U.S. commitment to the region. Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea spiked last month after Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile and the U.S. sent an aircraft carrier strike group to the region.