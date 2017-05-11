The Latest: Trump's trade nominee gets broad Senate support

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as U.S. trade representative (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

The Senate has voted to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as U.S. trade representative, despite clear frustration among some Republicans with the administration on trade.

The vote was 82-14 to confirm Robert Lighthizer.

He was deputy U.S. trade representative under President Ronald Reagan and has worked on trade issues as a lawyer representing various manufacturers and high-tech companies.

Lighthizer will take his cues from a president who's broken with most Republicans in his criticism of free trade agreements and who's spread the work on trade policy beyond the trade representative.

Some of Lighthizer's strongest support has come from Democratic lawmakers.