The Latest: Trump's trade nominee gets broad Senate support

FILE - In this March 14, 2017, file photo, U.S. Trade Representative-designate Robert Lighthizer testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lighthizer has easily cleared a hurdle in the Senate. The Senate has voted 81-15 to advance the nomination of Lighthizer. A final confirmation vote could occur later Thursday, May 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as U.S. trade representative (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

The Senate has voted to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as U.S. trade representative, despite clear frustration among some Republicans with the administration on trade.

The vote was 82-14 to confirm Robert Lighthizer.

He was deputy U.S. trade representative under President Ronald Reagan and has worked on trade issues as a lawyer representing various manufacturers and high-tech companies.

Lighthizer will take his cues from a president who's broken with most Republicans in his criticism of free trade agreements and who's spread the work on trade policy beyond the trade representative.

Some of Lighthizer's strongest support has come from Democratic lawmakers.

Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon says Lighthizer not only understands how the global trading system works, but also how it sometimes breaks down.

