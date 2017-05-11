The Latest: Trump spokeswoman suggests Rosenstein lead probe

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the FBI (all times local):

7:10 a.m.

A spokeswoman for President Donald Trump is suggesting that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who wrote a memo justifying FBI Director James Comey's firing, be selected to take over the Russia investigation.

Appearing on NBC's "Today" show, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls Rosenstein a person "who sets the gold standard within the legal system."

She also says "I am not aware" of reports he threatened to resign over the way the Comey dismissal was attributed in part to the memo he wrote. But Sanders also said the Trump White House isn't trying to quash the investigation. "Any investigation that was taking place on Monday is still taking place today," she said.

Democrats who are urging the naming of a special counsel argue this would be the best way to take politics out of the probe. Sanders said she thought Rosenstein, the No. 2 official at the Justice Department, was "a perfect example of what you would be looking for in terms of an independent person to come in and helm this investigation."

___

3:05 a.m.

Days before he was fired by Donald Trump, FBI Director James Comey requested more resources to pursue his investigation into Russia's election meddling and the possible involvement of Trump associates, U.S. officials say, fueling concerns that Trump was trying to undermine a probe that could threaten his presidency.

It was unclear whether word of the Comey request, put to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, ever made its way to Trump. But the revelation intensified the pressure on the White House from both political parties to explain the motives behind Comey's stunning ouster.