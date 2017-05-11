Tight security for pope in Portugal nets cash-heavy Chinese

LISBON, Portugal — The tighter checks at Portuguese borders ahead of Pope Francis's visit have bagged an unexpected catch: two Chinese men carrying 480,000 euros ($521,000) in cash.

Local police said in a statement Thursday that the men aged 35 and 36 were arrested on suspicion of money-laundering. Police said the money was in 50, 100 and 500-euro bills.

The men were arrested on the border with Spain near Badajoz, about 200 kilometres (120 miles) east of Lisbon. They were due to be brought before a magistrate later Thursday.