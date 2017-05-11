Trump just conceded he was lying about why he fired Comey

WASHINGTON—Over and over, for two days, U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and the rest of their administration said Trump fired FBI director James Comey only at the recommendation of a senior official in the Department of Justice.

Trump conceded Thursday that they were all lying.

Abandoning his entire public rationale for the stunning decision on Tuesday, Trump told NBC anchor Lester Holt that he was planning to fire Comey even before he met with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“He’s a showboat, he’s a grandstander. The FBI has been in turmoil. You know that, I know that, everybody knows that,” Trump told Holt in an interview.

His comments deepen the credibility crisis facing an administration that has made lying a habit. And they further call into question the democratic legitimacy of his decision to terminate the man in charge of an investigation into whether his campaign associates colluded with Russian meddling in the presidential election.

The administration had implausibly insisted that Trump had grown dismayed about Comey’s unfair treatment of Hillary Clinton last year — that he was merely agreeing with the independent concerns Rosenstein expressed to him in a meeting on Monday and in a written memo. In Trump’s own letter to Comey, he said he was “accepting” a recommendation from Rosenstein and Sessions.

But Trump gave an entirely different explanation to Holt.

“I was going to fire Comey. My decision,” he said. “It was not — I was going to fire Comey. There’s no good time to do it, by the way.”

In another remarkable revelation in the interview — for which there is no current proof — Trump said he asked Comey directly to tell him, if “possible,” whether he is under investigation. Comey, he said, told him he is not.