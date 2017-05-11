Trump signs executive order to prevent computer hacking

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at modernizing and improving the nation's computer networks.

Trump's homeland security adviser Tom Bossert says the order will help keep the U.S. safer from cybersecurity risks. Among the new requirements is that agency heads must be accountable for implementing risk management measures.

Trump pledged in late January to strengthen the government's ability to protect its computer networks, but then cancelled plans to sign an executive order on cybersecurity without explanation.