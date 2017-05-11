UK: Ex-trader ordered to pay $583 million in divorce payout

LONDON — A British judge has ruled that the ex-wife of a former oil and gas trader should receive 453 million pounds (US$583 million) in one of the biggest divorce settlements in the country.

Judge Charles Anthony Haddon-Cave ruled after a private family court hearing on Thursday that the woman should get a 41.5 per cent share of a fortune that totals just over 1 billion pounds.

The judge said the couple, who married in Moscow in 1993, had made "equal contributions to the welfare of the family."