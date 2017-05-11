UK's Labour Party stung by early leak of election platform

LONDON — Britain's opposition Labour Party is facing embarrassment after is platform for next month's election was leaked days before its scheduled release.

The draft election manifesto says that if elected Labour will re-nationalize Britain's railways and post office, abolish university tuition fees and reverse cuts to welfare benefits.

The party had planned to publish the document next week before the June 8 election. The unveiling of the parties' manifestoes — containing solid promises on which they can be held to account — is a centerpiece of every British election.

The party declined to comment on the leak to two newspapers and the BBC. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn pulled out of a campaign appearance Thursday morning.