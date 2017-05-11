UN officials urge India to lift social media ban in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — Two United Nations special rapporteurs are urging the Indian government to lift a ban on social media sites and mobile internet service in the Indian-controlled portion of disputed Kashmir.

The U.N. special rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression and the special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders say in a statement issued Thursday in Geneva that the ban has "the character of collective punishment."

Indian authorities late last month banned 22 social media sites and mobile internet services for one month in the region in an effort to calm tensions after videos depicting the alleged abuse of Kashmiris by Indian forces fueled protests.

The government says it is necessary for public safety because anti-India activists were misusing social media.