Woman killed as India, Pakistan troops trade fire in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — A woman was killed and her husband injured Thursday when Indian and Pakistani soldiers traded gunfire and shelled each other's border posts in the disputed Kashmir region, officials said.

Indian army spokesman Lt. Col. Manish Mehta said Pakistani soldiers attacked Indian military posts on Wednesday night with automatic weapons and mortars in Nowshera sector along the highly militarized Line of Control dividing Kashmir between the nuclear-armed rivals.

Mehta said the Pakistani army "initiated indiscriminate firing" and called it an "unprovoked" violation of a 2003 cease-fire accord.

He said the shelling stopped Thursday morning and Indian troops had retaliated.

Indian police said the 35-year-old woman was killed and her husband was injured when a Pakistani shell hit their home.

There was no immediate comment from the Pakistani army.

In the past, both countries have accused the other of initiating border skirmishes leading to the deaths of soldiers and civilians.

Earlier this month, India accused Pakistani soldiers of killing two Indian soldiers and mutilating their bodies.

Last year, Indian and Pakistani soldiers engaged in some of the worst fighting along the Line of Control since the two nations agreed to the cease-fire accord.