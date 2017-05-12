1 killed at West Bank rally for Palestinian hunger strikers

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — The Palestinian Health Ministry says a Palestinian has been killed by Israeli fire during clashes at a West Bank rally in support of hunger-striking prisoners.

It says a 20-year-old was shot Friday near Ramallah. The military says soldiers opened fire after dozens of Palestinians hurled rocks at them.

Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel are on an open-ended strike, now in its 26th day, saying they seek to improve their prison conditions.

Israel says strike leader Marwan Barghouti, a potential successor to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, is using it to raise his profile.

Israel has released footage it says shows Barghouti breaking his fast. Palestinians say it is a fabrication.