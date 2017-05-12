3 children die, 3 relatives badly hurt in Texas house fire

CONROE, Texas — Three children were killed early Friday when a burning house collapsed north of Houston and three members of the same family are critically injured, according to a sheriff's official.

Montgomery County sheriff's Lt. Scott Spencer said the children ranged in age from 6 to 13 years and that their bodies were found amid the debris of the home.

"We've moved from a rescue operation to a search and recovery," he said.

The three critically injured people included a 10-year-old boy who suffered severe burns.

The flames and heat drove away emergency responders who attempted to enter the home near Conroe (KAHN'-roh), about 40 miles north of Houston, Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams told KHOU-TV.

Spencer said two Shenandoah police officers who were among the first to respond also were hurt, suffering smoke inhalation and other injuries. An officer with another department was hurt as well.

Three other members of the family were taken to hospitals with injuries that are not life threatening.