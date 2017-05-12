AP-NORC poll: Most Americans unfamiliar with school choice

WASHINGTON — Even as fierce political battles rage in Washington over school choice, a new poll shows most Americans know little about charter schools or school voucher programs. Still, more Americans feel positively than negatively about expanding those programs.

Charter schools are funded by taxpayer money but operate independently of school districts. Vouchers are publically funded scholarships given to low-income families to help cover tuition in private schools.

According to the poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 58 per cent of Americans say they know little or nothing at all about charter schools and 66 per cent report the same about voucher programs.