Arkansas man jailed in deaths of 3 people, including deputy

DARDANELLE, Ark. — Authorities say an Arkansas man faces three counts of capital murder in the killing of three people, including a sheriff's deputy who was fatally shot during a traffic stop.

State Police said Friday that 42-year-old James Arthur Bowden was jailed Thursday afternoon after a five-hour standoff at a home in a rural area near Dardanelle, about 65 miles (105 kilometres ) west of Little Rock.

Police initially gave a different age and middle name for Bowden, who is accused in the death of Yell County Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Mainhart and two female victims whose names haven't been released.