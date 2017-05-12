Austrian foreign minister calls for early elections
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Austria's foreign minister, an influential figure in the country's junior governing party, is calling for early elections after the vice chancellor announced his resignation.
Sebastian Kurz is considered the
Kurz, 30, didn't specify Friday whether he will take the party leadership. A decision on an interim leader is expected Sunday.
Kern has said he hopes to keep the governing coalition alive until an election due late next year.
But Kurz said: "I personally think early elections would be the right way to make change possible in Austria."