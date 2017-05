BAKU, Azerbaijan — A court in the Caspian Sea nation of Azerbaijan has affirmed action by the communications ministry, which has blocked the access to several independent news media websites .

The local court in the capital Baku on Friday upheld action by the country's communications ministry to block the access to the Azeri-language website of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty as well as several key independent news websites .

The websites have been unavailable in this former Soviet republic since late March when the ministry shut down the access following a prosecutor's petition decrying "threats to legitimate interests of the government and society."