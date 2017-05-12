Brazil's Temer celebrates first year, expressing optimism

BRASILIA, Brazil — Brazilian President Michel Temer has celebrated his first year in office with a discreet ceremony, expressing optimism about the economy despite a surge in unemployment.

Temer on Friday praised lawmakers for passing austerity bills that he says will put Brazil in the path of growth. He promised to deliver labour , pension and tax reforms before his term ends in December 2018.

Brazil's economy has struggled in recent years and is expected to grow by less than 1 per cent this year. Unemployment figures released last week showed joblessness up to 14 million from 13 million.