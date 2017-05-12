Brazil's Temer celebrates first year, expressing optimism
BRASILIA, Brazil — Brazilian President Michel Temer has celebrated his first year in office with a discreet ceremony, expressing optimism about the economy despite a surge in unemployment.
Temer on Friday praised lawmakers for passing austerity bills that he says will put Brazil in the path of growth. He promised to deliver
Brazil's economy has struggled in recent years and is expected to grow by less than 1
The former