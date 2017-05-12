News / World

Brazil's Temer celebrates first year, expressing optimism

Brazil's President Michel Temer smiles during a event at the Brazilian Institute of Research in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, May 8, 2017. One year ago, then Vice President Michel Temer took over Brazil‚Äôs presidency from Dilma Rousseff, who was suspended and later permanently removed from office after a brutal impeachment fight that exposed deep divisions in Latin America‚Äôs largest nation. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

BRASILIA, Brazil — Brazilian President Michel Temer has celebrated his first year in office with a discreet ceremony, expressing optimism about the economy despite a surge in unemployment.

Temer on Friday praised lawmakers for passing austerity bills that he says will put Brazil in the path of growth. He promised to deliver labour , pension and tax reforms before his term ends in December 2018.

Brazil's economy has struggled in recent years and is expected to grow by less than 1 per cent this year. Unemployment figures released last week showed joblessness up to 14 million from 13 million.

The former vice-president took over one year ago after congress impeached and later convicted President Dilma Rousseff for breaking fiscal laws.

