Church services set for 2 doctors killed in penthouse

BOSTON — Church services are set for the two engaged doctors killed in their luxury Boston penthouse condominium.

The services will be held Friday morning in the city.

Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field were killed last Friday. Thirty-year-old Bampumim Teixeira has been charged with two counts of murder.

On Monday, Teixeira's attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf during an arraignment at the hospital where he's recovering from gunshot wounds suffered during a standoff with police.

In a statement, Field's family called the deaths of both doctors "a tragedy beyond measure" but said they wanted "to remember Richard and Lina for who they were, not how they died."