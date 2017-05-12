Consumer prices rebounded 0.2 per cent in April

WASHINGTON — Consumer prices rebounded moderately in April as energy prices climbed back up after a sharp decline in March.

The Labor Department says consumer prices rose 0.2 per cent after a 0.3 per cent drop in March, which was the biggest fall in more than two years. Energy prices rose 1.1 per cent after tumbling 3.2 per cent the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, rose 0.1 per cent . Over the past 12 months, inflation is up 2.2 per cent . Core prices have risen 1.9 per cent .

The Federal Reserve tries to manage the economy so that annual increases in inflation are around 2 per cent . After mostly lagging below that target since the 2007-2009 recession, inflation has accelerated recently with the unemployment rate falling to 4.4 per cent and energy prices rebounding.

The Fed cut its key interest rate to near zero in the wake of the recession and kept it there for seven years to boost the economy. It is now cautiously raising rates, with three-quarter point increases since December 2015. Analysts expect another hike in June.

Gas prices, which drove down the energy category last month, rose 1.2 per cent after declining 6.2 per cent in March and 3 per cent in February.

Food prices rose 0.2 per cent , driven by the fresh vegetable category, which rose 5.1 per cent , its biggest increase since February 2011.

The cost of cellphone plans, which contributed to last month's overall decline, fell again along with medical care, apparel, new and used vehicles and auto insurance.