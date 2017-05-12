Czech finance minister proposes replacement to end crisis

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech Republic's finance minister says that his centrist movement is offering his deputy to take over his post, possibly paving the way to solving the country's political crisis.

Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka asked President Milos Zeman to fire Finance Minister Andrej Babis, one of the country's richest people, over unexplained business dealings. Babis has denied wrongdoing, saying he won't resign.

Zeman has refused to fire his ally and says he considers Babis a successful minister. Zeman suggested Sobotka should also resign alongside Babis.

Babis said Friday that his ANO movement proposed his deputy, Alena Schillerova, who isn't affiliated with any political party, to replace him. ANO is favoured to win October's parliamentary elections well ahead of Sobotka's leftist Social Democrats.