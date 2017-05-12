Dutch court rules 12-year-old boy can refuse chemotherapy

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A judge in the Netherlands has ruled that a 12-year-old boy does not have to undergo chemotherapy if he does not want it.

The ruling Friday came after the boy's father asked a judge to order the treatment. The mother of the boy supported her son in his opposition to the chemotherapy.

The court in Alkmaar said in a statement that the chemotherapy was part of treatment for the boy, identified only as David, following the successful surgical removal last year of a brain tumour .