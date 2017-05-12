Elderly patient among 3 accused of killing Puerto Rico nurse
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — An elderly patient and two of his relatives have been accused of killing a 24-year-old nurse in Puerto Rico and dumping her body into a river.
The island's Justice Department said Friday that the other suspects are the patient's son and daughter-in-law. They are each being held on a $1.3 million bond.
Police said they are investigating revenge as a motive. They said nurse Maritza Rodriguez cared for the elderly man but apparently provided testimony earlier in a case that led the government to remove a child from the suspects' home.
Family members reported Rodriguez missing on May 9 from the southwest town of Sabana Grande. Her body was found a day later.
