Elderly patient among 3 accused of killing Puerto Rico nurse

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — An elderly patient and two of his relatives have been accused of killing a 24-year-old nurse in Puerto Rico and dumping her body into a river.

The island's Justice Department said Friday that the other suspects are the patient's son and daughter-in-law. They are each being held on a $1.3 million bond.

Police said they are investigating revenge as a motive. They said nurse Maritza Rodriguez cared for the elderly man but apparently provided testimony earlier in a case that led the government to remove a child from the suspects' home.