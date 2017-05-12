Erdogan hopeful for breakthrough in dispute on arming Kurds

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's president says he expects his upcoming visit to Washington will constitute a new "milestone" for the troubled relations between the two NATO allies.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said Friday he hopes that talks with U.S. President Donald Trump will lead to a "breaking point" in the U.S. decision to arm Syrian Kurdish rebels. He was speaking to reporters before leaving for China, followed by a trip to Washington.

Turkey has been angered by a U.S. decision to provide arms to Syrian Kurdish fighters that Turkey considers terrorists.

The U.S. considers the Kurdish fighters as the most effective group in the fight against Islamic State militants.