Ex-prep school official, Teacher of Year admits sex assault

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A former New Hampshire prep school admissions officer in the 1970s who went on to become Teacher of the Year at another school has pleaded guilty to a sexual assault charge and has to register as a sex offender.

A judge on Friday approved a plea agreement for 75-year-old Arthur Peekel, whose 12-month sentence was suspended.

Peekel was charged from his time at Phillips Exeter Academy. He was accused of assaulting a 14-year-old visiting the school in 1973.