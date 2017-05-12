Founder of Mexican self-defence group leaves prison on bond
MEXICO CITY — The founder of a self-
Jose Manuel Mireles spent almost three years behind bars awaiting trial on weapons charges.
He described his detention in a phone interview with journalist Carmen Aristegui shortly after leaving the prison in Nayarit on Friday. He said he was held incommunicado with no access to mail or visitors for the first 2
Mireles says his conditions improved considerably in recent months, including hospitalization for two pre-heart-attack episodes. Still, he says his first stop will be a thorough medical check-up.
Mireles was a founder and leader of the most prominent vigilante force that took up arms against the Knights Templar drug cartel in 2013.
