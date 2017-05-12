Founder of Mexican self-defence group leaves prison on bond

MEXICO CITY — The founder of a self- defence movement in the western Mexican state of Michoacan has been released from prison on bond.

Jose Manuel Mireles spent almost three years behind bars awaiting trial on weapons charges.

He described his detention in a phone interview with journalist Carmen Aristegui shortly after leaving the prison in Nayarit on Friday. He said he was held incommunicado with no access to mail or visitors for the first 2 1/2 years.

Mireles says his conditions improved considerably in recent months, including hospitalization for two pre-heart-attack episodes. Still, he says his first stop will be a thorough medical check-up.