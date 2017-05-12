Germany: investigation over VW employee rep expenses

BERLIN — German prosecutors have opened an investigation into suspected breach of trust in connection with expenses for employee representatives at Volkswagen.

Prosecutors in Braunschweig on Friday confirmed a report in the local Braunschweiger Zeitung daily about an ongoing investigation into an "initial suspicion" of breach of trust, news agency dpa reported. They wouldn't specify who exactly is under investigation, citing the ongoing proceedings.

Volkswagen's supervisory board said that the investigation is directed against current and former board members and personnel managers. The Braunschweiger Zeitung reported that a criminal complaint to prosecutors set the case in motion.