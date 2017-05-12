Germany pushes for access to journalist jailed in Turkey
BERLIN — Germany's Foreign Ministry is pushing for consular access to a German journalist arrested in Turkey in a case that could again inflame tensions between the two countries.
Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said Friday that Mesale Tolu, a German citizen with Turkish roots, has been in custody for about two weeks but Germany wasn't officially informed of the arrest.
Germany's ARD television says the 33-year-old is apparently accused of spreading terrorist propaganda, a charge used to sweep up dozens of reporters in Turkey following last year's failed coup.
Schaefer says there are a half-dozen German citizens in custody, including German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel.
A German consular official was allowed to visit Yucel, who is also a Turkish citizen. Schaefer says Tolu is believed to be solely a German citizen.
