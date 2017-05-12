Historic tomb moved to make way for dam in Turkey

ISTANBUL — An enormous, 600-year-old tomb in Turkey's southeast has been moved to make way for a hydroelectric dam on the Tigris river.

Turkey's official Anadolu news agency said the 15th-century, domed Zeynel Bey Tomb, weighing 1,100 tons, was moved in one piece Friday, travelling two kilometres (more than a mile) on a large wheeled platform.

The fallen warrior's tomb was located in the ancient settlement of Hasankeyf, where the majority of villages and historic sites are at risk of being submerged in water when the Ilisu Dam is completed.

Critics say the dam is endangering archeological and cultural heritage, changing the ecosystem and displacing people.