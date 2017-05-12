Inmate death at Georgia prison under investigation

HELENA, Ga. — Corrections officials say an inmate has died after a fight with another inmate at a Georgia prison.

The Department of Corrections said in a news release Friday that 41-year-old Humberto Hernandez suffered serious injuries about 11 a.m. Wednesday in the fight at Telfair State Prison and died on the way to a hospital.

The agency says Hernandez's body was taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy and that the cause of death was not immediately known. The fight is under investigation.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder.