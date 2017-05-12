Lebanon blames Israel for anti-Hezbollah telecoms hacking

BEIRUT — The Lebanese government is blaming Israel for a recent hacking in which audio messages were sent to people in Lebanon claiming Hezbollah's leader was behind the death of the group's top military commander.

A statement issued by the Telecommunications Ministry on Friday says that "sophisticated technology" was used to breach Lebanon's telecommunications network, making it appear as if the messages were coming from inside Lebanon.

The audio messages were sent to about 10,000 people, the ministry said.

The messages were sent during a speech by Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah on Thursday, marking a year since military commander Mustafa Badreddine died in Syria.

Hezbollah said it is in contact with the ministry to find out how the breach happened.