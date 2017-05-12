Man granted 2-year reprieve from deportation to Guatemala
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says an immigrant facing deportation to Guatemala has been granted a two-year stay of deportation.
The Democrat said Friday he was unaware of the reasoning behind the stay. However, Blumenthal says he "can think of no more compelling case" for a reprieve from deportation than Luis Barrios, a married father of four U.S. born-children who lives in Derby.
Earlier this month, Barrios received a 30-day reprieve hours before he was to be put on a plane from New York to Central America.
Barrios' immigration status was flagged after a 2011 traffic stop over a broken tail light. However, there was no attempt to deport him until Republican President Donald Trump made immigration enforcement a priority.
Barrios left Guatemala in 1992 amid threats to his family.