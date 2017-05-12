Math error means resentencing for ex-Jerry Sandusky attorney
CARLISLE, Pa. — An attorney who helped represent former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky at his child sex abuse trial will be resentenced for embezzling $767,000 from his clients because a sentencing judge made a math error.
The Superior Court ruled Thursday that the error resulted in a 5
As a result, the judge who sentenced Rominger in Cumberland County eight months ago must resentence him. A date for that hasn't been scheduled.
The order doesn't affect a separate 20-month federal prison sentence against Rominger for federal income tax evasion imposed in October.