McMaster: No decision on sending more troops to Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says President Donald Trump has not made a decision yet on whether to add more U.S. troops to support forces in Afghanistan.

McMaster says that Trump will have the opportunity to hear from allies during his upcoming foreign trip, which will include stops at the NATO summit and the gathering of G7 nations.

Previewing the trip at the daily White House briefing, McMaster says the visits to Saudi Arabia, Israel, the Vatican, Belgium and Italy will show the president's engagement with leaders around the world.