Medical clinic among next retail outlets at Phoenix airport

PHOENIX — The next phase of an overhaul of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's busiest terminal will include a medical clinic and 15 additional retail outlets.

The Terminal 4 overhaul approved Wednesday by the City Council includes the award of multiple contracts for retail operators.

Airport officials said the Mach1Medical clinic to be located inside a Drugs & More store will be Sky Harbor's first full service medical clinic, and have a doctor on staff and provide prescriptions, physicals and other services.

Other retail stores announced as part of the overhaul include a store selling electronic entertainment gadgetry, two duty-free and duty-paid stores and stores selling gifts, clothing, home accessories, traveller needs and baggage.