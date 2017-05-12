Ohio coroner reopens case in suicide of bullied 8-year-old

CINCINNATI — An Ohio coroner has reopened its investigation into an 8-year-old boy's suicide, and his school district is expected to release video showing a bully knocking him unconscious two days before he killed himself.

A Hamilton County coroner's office spokesman said Friday that new evidence has prompted the reopening of the case, but he wouldn't say what that evidence is.

A Cincinnati schools spokeswoman says the video might be released Friday.

School officials have been critical of a homicide detective's description of what happened in the surveillance video recorded Jan. 24.