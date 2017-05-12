Pakistan PM travels to China to attend Belt and Road Forum

ISLAMABAD — A spokesman says Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is travelling to Beijing to attend a two-day international gathering promoting China's plan for a vast trade network.

Sharif's office says in a statement the premier leaves for China later Friday at the invitation of the President Xi Jinping to attend the event which is part of "Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road" initiative, which was launched by Xi in 2013.

The event opens Sunday and will be attended by 27 countries.